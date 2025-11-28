The Best Store-Bought Pumpkin Pie Only Costs $5.99

No Thanksgiving or Christmas feast is complete without a slice of pumpkin pie topped with some whipped cream to round things off. This humble dessert is the embodiment of fall flavors, and while it's relatively easy to whip up a classic maple pumpkin pie at home, you can just as easily head down to the grocery store and save yourself some time by buying a pre-made one.

But deciding which store-bought pies are a must-have on your Thanksgiving table spread, and which ones are best left on the shelf, isn't easy just by looking at them, so we here at Food Republic ranked seven grocery store pumpkin pies from worst to best. Our taste tester's verdict? Costco's pumpkin pie stands out among the rest. Compared to the others, Costco's pumpkin pie came in at a comparatively lower price point at $5.99, making it all the more delicious. In fact, many reviewers remark that the low price for the quality is a selling point — and that it's cheaper to buy a Costco pumpkin pie than make one from scratch at home.

When it comes to pumpkin pie, whether homemade or store-bought, it's all about the filling. The crust, while important, merely serves as the vessel for the autumnal-flavored custard. If the balance of the ingredients that make up the custard is wrong, you'll find your pie lacking in both flavor and texture. Too few spices or sweetener can leave the filling tasting closer to a squash dish rather than a sweet dessert, and an imbalance of ingredients can produce a watery or soufflé-like texture. But Costco's pie ticks every box — its custard isn't grainy but smooth, yet firm enough to hold its shape. It has a well-balanced flavor profile, its texture is perfectly squishy, and it has a fresh, homemade quality that none of the other pies can match.