The Golden Ratio To Know When Adding Booze To Your Holiday Eggnog

There are plenty of different types of alcohol, and each brings something new to the flavor of your eggnog. This allows for exciting customization, but also means that one ratio might not work uniformly across all types of spirits. For spirits, you can comfortably stick to ¾ of an ounce of alcohol for every cup of eggnog. "Rum is smooth and settles in quietly, so it's the easiest to work with," Marissa Stevens told us. "Brandy is nice too (particularly a quality brand) and doesn't tend to take over," and it's also super traditional to use in eggnog.

To balance out the flavor profile of the spirits, have a go at pairing them with other festive faves. A sprinkle of cinnamon goes great with rum, and amaretto and brandy are a match made in heaven. While not as strong in ABV as spirits, liqueurs like amaretto, Kahlúa, or Baileys can bring a lot to the table, too. But remember — liqueurs are much sweeter than most alcohols. A little can go a long way, so we recommend being conservative with them before adding more.

"Bourbon is the one I pay close attention to ... a small splash can be enough," Stevens told us. "I always start with less bourbon (½ ounce or so) and taste before adding more." Keep an eye on spirits with bold, complex flavor profiles such as whisky. Also, while Stevens recommended sticking to the golden ratio for rum, we advise being cautious when using dark rum, as this has been aged to produce more powerful, bold flavors than a standard light rum.