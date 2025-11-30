What Kind Of Mayo Does Subway Use?

Have you ever had an exceptional (yet seemingly simple) meal out at a restaurant, decided to try and recreate the magic at home, only to be left disappointed? It's a common occurrence — potato salad always seems to taste better at delis, and while there's something to be said for frying up your own potatoes (that way, you can season them however you like), sometimes the nostalgic flavor of your favorite fast food french fries can't be beat. The same goes for Subway sandwiches — if you feel like there's a certain je ne sais quoi that your at-home recreations seem to lack, you might be on to something, because according to a Reddit thread, the chain uses its own proprietary special mayo.

"It's not [affiliated with] a brand," wrote one commenter — presumably someone who once worked at a Subway. "It comes in large plastic bags, with [Subway] branding on it." Another user who claimed to formerly work at the chain chimed in that at one point, Subway's lite mayo did carry a Kraft label. "I've found comfort in Kraft [Lite Mayo] as a replacement and just add a little lemon juice and paprika," they shared.

While this info remains unverified by Subway, many chains do use custom ingredients, so it's likely this is the case. Still, that hasn't stopped eager fans of the chain's creamy condiment from going on their own taste-test adventures to try to find the closest name-brand approximation. The consensus appears to be that Hellmann's and Kraft both get pretty dang close, though they aren't exact replacements.