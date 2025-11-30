The Pizza Item Rhode Island Created To Reduce Waste

Rhode Island may be the smallest U.S. state, but it holds its own when it comes to local foods, like Rhode Island hot wieners, baked clam stuffies, and clam cakes. Little Rhody also contributes to America's broad range of pizza styles with its own entry, pizza strips, that were initially created as a way to reduce food waste.

As the name suggests, they are rectangular pieces cut from sheet pan pies. Also known as bakery pizza, party pizza, and red strips, they have a focaccia-like thicker crust and are topped only by a generous layer of seasoned tomato sauce with no cheese. They are found at Italian bakeries, not pizzerias, and are sold and eaten at room temperature, which both tie into its origins. They can also be found individually wrapped at supermarkets and convenience stores.

The strips are believed to have been developed by bakeries in the city of Providence's Little Italy, Federal Hill. They used to make pizzas with their leftover bread dough and leave it on the counter for customers, LaSalle Bakery told Rhode Island Monthly, but the Health Department said it wasn't safe to be left out with cheese, so they made them without it. As a result, bakeries without refrigeration (which was more common at the time) wouldn't have to throw as much food away each day.