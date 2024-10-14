What The Heck Is A Rhode Island Hot Wiener?

Hot dogs are an American staple, and while the world has unique ways to make awesome dogs, nothing beats native variations. Some are a bit unique, like the toppings that make Chicago's variety taste different or the unusual ingredient that tops Philadelphia-style dogs – fish cakes. But don't overlook Rhode Island, home to the hot wiener, a delight topped with a cooked meat sauce and other accouterments.

A mixture of beef, pork, and veal make up the wiener that locals recommend you order "all the way." This means it's topped with onions, yellow mustard, celery salt, and that special meat sauce.

Many believe the meat sauce is what puts it over the edge. Picture a thick chili-like topping, piled high with shiny, cooked onions. The actual recipes for the secret sauce are so safeguarded that only hot wiener joint owners know them. There are a few clues though. Many recipes recommend using lean meat, up to 80% lean beef, cooked with onions. Add a combination of seasonings like paprika, curry, cinnamon, allspice, and Worcestershire sauce to the meat. The sauce should simmer for up to an hour or until you reach your desired consistency.