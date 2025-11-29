The Classic Seasoning Your Grandma Probably Used On Most Dishes

While 2025's biggest food trend may be global culinary crossover, in times past, cooking techniques like seasonings defined the times. For instance, look back into European-inspired cuisine, and nutmeg appeared more readily than now. Sure, the seasoning's still used to make pumpkin pie spice or to finish off eggnog, but it's not the kind of flavor that's reached for daily.

Yet for hundreds of years, from approximately the 17th into the early 20th century, nutmeg was readily sprinkled into dishes of both a sweet and savory context. Back then, the now utilitarian nutmeg grater even served as a marker of wealth, with the European upper class liberally grating the spice into food and drink. And indeed, the uniquely floral, warm, and earthy tones of nutmeg do upgrade cream sauces, add an intricate flavor to savory puddings, or even sausages and meat dishes — all classic applications for the spice. Furthermore, nutmeg upholds a diverse array of spice blends, like French quatre épices still used in dishes like soup and pâté, or a garam masala mix employed in biryani.

The more nutmeg reveals its history, the greater the breadth of its reach, with its accompanying trade routes intertwining continents for centuries. So, what happened then, since when the older generations carried a nutmeg grater in their pocket, to the modern moment when the spice is sparingly used? No one's quite certain, but as Reddit discussion proposes, it's likely a combination of evolving tastes and availability.