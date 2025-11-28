The Old-School Electric Kitchen Tool Boomers Love

Many once-popular kitchen tools fell out of vogue because something new came along that made them obsolete. However, others remained the best option for a job, but for whatever reason, weren't picked up by the next generation. Amongst all the electric kitchen tools boomers love, the electric knife is, by far, the most useful.

An electric knife is essentially a food-safe reciprocating saw with a pair of serrated blades, linked together, that rapidly move back and forth. This means that all you have to do is slowly move the knife while it cuts, eliminating any need for sawing or hacking. It first came about in 1964, when Jerome L. Murray filed his first patent. However, the popularity of the tool soon took off like a rocket, prompting major retailers like Black & Decker and KitchenAid to come up with their own designs. By 1971, one in three American families owned one and General Electric saw over a billion dollars in annual sales of just this one product.

While an electric knife is great for keeping your meat looking great, it's also ideal for preserving moisture in cooked meats. Squeezing, tearing, and sawing at cooked meat wrings juices out of the muscle fibers, creating a dryer product. An electric knife, however, makes clean slices of just about any protein that even an expert chef would be jealous of.