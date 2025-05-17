How Ina Garten Carves A Chicken To Keep The Breast Moist
The art of roasting chicken is one that takes at least a few attempts to master, from learning how to season it properly or unlocking the secret to the crispiest roast chicken skin. But according to Ina Garten, the simplest dish in the world is roasted chicken — as long as you know how to carve it to keep the breast moist.
In an 'Ask Ina' video on her Instagram, the Barefoot Contessa walked the viewer through her go-to carving technique, starting by removing the legs from the thighs. The real magic, though, happens when it's time to tackle the chicken breast. Instead of slicing the breast meat lengthwise — resulting in long, stringy pieces — she does something else.
Garten cuts the entire breast off and slices it widthwise into thicker, succulent pieces. "I think it has more flavor that way," she said, "and then every portion gets a little bit of meat and crispy skin." After cutting the wings off, she finishes the dish by pouring the juices from the roast pan back over the carved meat and sprinkling on Fleur de Sel, a delicate French sea salt that enhances flavor and moisture.
Other ways to keep your roast chicken moist
Every chef has their own go-to spice blend or preferred oven temperature — but no matter the method, the ultimate mark of success is juicy, flavorful meat. To keep your roast chicken moist, start with a solid foundation: seasoning, fat, and aromatics. Rubbing butter under and on top of the skin provides fat and moisture, while generously salting the outside not only enhances flavor but also locks in the juices. Stuffing the cavity with aromatic ingredients like lemons, onions, and thyme allows steam to build up from the inside out, subtly infusing the meat while keeping it moist during cooking. Trussing your chicken (or tying the legs together with kitchen twine and tucking in the wings) can also help the chicken cook evenly and shield the breast meat from overexposure to heat and drying out.
What you do after the chicken is out of the oven can be just as important as the preparation. After roasting, be sure to allow the chicken to rest for about 30 minutes, covered loosely with aluminum foil. This resting period allows the juices to redistribute and further tenderizes the meat. Then, you're ready to carve it the Ina Garten way.