How Ina Garten Carves A Chicken To Keep The Breast Moist

The art of roasting chicken is one that takes at least a few attempts to master, from learning how to season it properly or unlocking the secret to the crispiest roast chicken skin. But according to Ina Garten, the simplest dish in the world is roasted chicken — as long as you know how to carve it to keep the breast moist.

In an 'Ask Ina' video on her Instagram, the Barefoot Contessa walked the viewer through her go-to carving technique, starting by removing the legs from the thighs. The real magic, though, happens when it's time to tackle the chicken breast. Instead of slicing the breast meat lengthwise — resulting in long, stringy pieces — she does something else.

Garten cuts the entire breast off and slices it widthwise into thicker, succulent pieces. "I think it has more flavor that way," she said, "and then every portion gets a little bit of meat and crispy skin." After cutting the wings off, she finishes the dish by pouring the juices from the roast pan back over the carved meat and sprinkling on Fleur de Sel, a delicate French sea salt that enhances flavor and moisture.