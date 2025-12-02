9 Creative Ways To Use Mustard In Everyday Cooking

Mustard has glue-like properties when in a dressing. Because mucilage is found in mustard, this polysaccharide helps thicken liquids and absorb excess water. With these emulsification qualities, mustard keeps the oil and vinegar from separating when used in a vinaigrette. This is the difference between your vinaigrette sticking to your leafy greens and pooling at the bottom of your bowl, and one of the reasons why many people use honey mustard-based dressings in their salads.

When looking to pick a mustard for a vinaigrette, there are two routes to take. Dijon mustard works best if you want to add a strong taste due to its slight kick. It is the middleman that can bridge the fattiness of the oil and the bite of the vinegar while adding flair. If your focus is more on texture and consistency, whole grain mustard works best because it has the most mucilage and is the best emulsifier of the bunch. You can also try mixing both, like Ina Garten does.

When assembling your vinaigrette, start with about one tablespoon of Dijon to every quarter cup of olive oil and a tablespoon of white balsamic vinegar. Whisk until unified, then season to taste (salt and pepper usually do the job). If you want to give it some personality, add honey for sweetness or lemon juice for brightness. You can really play around with it and let your creativity show.