The Elegant $1.50 Dollar Tree Kitchen Find That Takes Your Countertop To Italy
Although affordable Dollar Tree kitchen decor items don't stress the wallet, they can nevertheless pack transportative magic. Gems like cozy Dollar Tree stovetop covers enhance a kitchen with old-timey coziness, while the store's well-priced highball glass can turn your home into a fun bar. And if you're looking for an eye-catching dash of Italian culture on your countertop, then buy a few of the Rustic Clear Glass Bottles with Corks.
Priced at only $1.50 a piece, these food-safe jugs are made from high-quality clear glass and come with a well-fitting cork. The dimensions are conveniently sized — 7 inches in height, 3 inches in width. Such proportions result in a capacity of around 10 ounces, ideal for oil, vinegar, beverages, infusions, and other condiments. Plus, the curved shape is eye-catching, with a slender neck punctuated by a small glass handle. Indeed, the design recalls the once widespread refillable olive oil bottles found in Italian and Spanish restaurants.
That's all to say, you'll want to stock up on at least two bottles per purchase. Their transparent build delivers a rustic farm-to-table appeal, ideal for displaying your homemade cold-infused oils, vibrantly colored vinegars, or even DIY batches of infused vodka, tequila, and bourbon. Line up your creations on the countertop, and your kitchen receives a dose of timeless Mediterranean charm.
Buy Dollar Tree's cork topped glass bottles for aesthetic reusable storage
Dollar Tree's glass containers conveniently optimize both storage and design, all at an affordable price. Customer reviews note that the glass is thick and well-constructed, and dependably delivers without imperfections. There's also no visible branding — a tasteful detail that means you could even label and distribute your own products with the glass. Plus, no reviewers mention issues with the cork, meaning you won't need to fear unwanted spillage or oxidation.
All such qualities make for stress-free functionality, as long as you properly handle the reusable vessels. For starters, it's essential to thoroughly clean the jugs after every use. Ideally, avoid the dishwasher — the appliance doesn't fully sanitize tall and slender containers and can lead to breakage. Instead, employ a brush and abundant soap, then let it air dry. Once spotless, pour your shelf-stable liquid of choice into the bottles using a funnel.
In fact, it's even preferable to use glass rather than plastic bottles to store olive oil, alcohol, and vinegar for extended durations. So long as you keep the vessels out of direct sunlight and avoid temperature swings, you can display many of your pantry favorites in these Italian-style containers.