The Elegant $1.50 Dollar Tree Kitchen Find That Takes Your Countertop To Italy

Although affordable Dollar Tree kitchen decor items don't stress the wallet, they can nevertheless pack transportative magic. Gems like cozy Dollar Tree stovetop covers enhance a kitchen with old-timey coziness, while the store's well-priced highball glass can turn your home into a fun bar. And if you're looking for an eye-catching dash of Italian culture on your countertop, then buy a few of the Rustic Clear Glass Bottles with Corks.

Priced at only $1.50 a piece, these food-safe jugs are made from high-quality clear glass and come with a well-fitting cork. The dimensions are conveniently sized — 7 inches in height, 3 inches in width. Such proportions result in a capacity of around 10 ounces, ideal for oil, vinegar, beverages, infusions, and other condiments. Plus, the curved shape is eye-catching, with a slender neck punctuated by a small glass handle. Indeed, the design recalls the once widespread refillable olive oil bottles found in Italian and Spanish restaurants.

That's all to say, you'll want to stock up on at least two bottles per purchase. Their transparent build delivers a rustic farm-to-table appeal, ideal for displaying your homemade cold-infused oils, vibrantly colored vinegars, or even DIY batches of infused vodka, tequila, and bourbon. Line up your creations on the countertop, and your kitchen receives a dose of timeless Mediterranean charm.