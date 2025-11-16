This Dollar Tree Find Is Perfect For Your Next Highball Drink

When it comes to affordable kitchen products, you can't go wrong with Dollar Tree. From cutesy plastic storage baskets that are perfect for corralling kitchen clutter to inexpensive porcelain plates, it is our go-to spot for kitchen items that look way more expensive than they really are. Here's another one to add to the list: Dollar Tree's Durham Cooler Smoke Bottom Drinking Glasses (priced at a reasonable $1.50) are perfect for making your next highball drink.

A highball is a classic mixed alcoholic beverage that typically involves one or two ounces of spirit, with a carbonated non-alcoholic mixer poured over ice. The drink is usually served in a tall, slim glass that's filled three-quarters of the way with ice. These smoked-bottom drinking glasses from Dollar Tree are the perfect shape and hold 17 ounces of liquid, making them ideal for serving a traditional highball, like whiskey and soda — or a gin and tonic. Additionally, these glasses would work well for cocktails that call for a tall glass, such as a mojito or a mint julep.

They're also stylish to boot. The smoked glass design is a trendy nod to the 1970s and instantly adds a point of interest to your barware. Chic and a touch retro, they'd look right at home in Joanna Gaines' cozy mid-century modern-inspired kitchen and would also work for your favorite cold beverages, like smoothies and iced coffee.