10 Common Mistakes You're Making With Your Thanksgiving Turkey

That sad, dry turkey on your festive table? It's usually due to a handful of simple, avoidable blunders. Whether it's a still-frozen bird on Thanksgiving morning or a bland, overcooked centerpiece, we're here to help you dodge holiday heartbreak. This comprehensive guide, featuring insights from pros Chef Dennis Littley of Ask Chef Dennis and Chef Michael Handal from the Institute of Culinary Education, outlines the most frequent turkey pitfalls.

Crucial errors often start at the store: Picking a bird that's too big for your oven or your guest list, or thinking your frozen turkey is good to go without days of careful thawing. Then there's the prep work. Are you skipping the brine, over-brining, or worse, under-seasoning? When cooking, there are more risks: Trusting a timer that guarantees overcooked breast meat or neglecting to let the turkey rest, which sends all that juicy goodness straight onto the cutting board.

Let the experts help you navigate a stress-free process. Think of this as your go-to guide for a turkey that really delivers, from the market to the carving board. We're cutting through the confusion to ensure you have a beautifully bronzed, perfectly moist bird that steals the show at your Thanksgiving gathering.