Ina Garten's Thanksgiving Prep Starts 4 Days In Advance For An Easy Breezy Holiday

Any holiday centered around food comes with a boatload of labor, but that doesn't mean you have to do it all in one day. Ina Garten shared her week-of Thanksgiving preparation schedule on her Substack, where her best tips for a stress-free holiday all center around doing what you can in advance, leaving you time to enjoy the day of.

The Monday before is all about preparing the turkey — think brining, making the gravy, and even spatchcocking to cut cooking time in half. Tuesday is a good day to focus on refrigerated items, like cold desserts and pasta salads. Two days is enough time for their flavors to meld together without ruining their textures. On Wednesday, you'll want to focus on your casserole-esque dishes like stuffing, mac and cheese, and anything else you'll need to bake. By assembling them ahead of time, you'll only need to juggle your oven schedule to ensure everything comes out perfect.

Since the turkey is the star of the show, all that preparation leaves you with little to do on Thursday other than focus on your bird. By keeping your day-of work limited solely to baking and warming things on the stove, you'll have much more time to enjoy the holiday and far less time spent in the kitchen. Plus, you have the chance to salvage recipes when you make a mistake and experiment with others to produce the best spread possible.