The Worst Store-Bought Pecan Pie We Tried Is Still A Winner At $1.99

Pecan pie is a beloved dessert, thanks to its rich, nutty flavor, buttery crust, gooey caramel filling, and crunchy pecans. With origins in the Southern United States, the pie has become a nationwide favorite steeped in comfort and nostalgia. There's nothing quite like a homemade pie pulled straight from the oven, but a store-bought pecan pie is still pretty darn good. Food Republic sampled six different store-bought pecan pies and ranked them according to taste, and even our last-place pie, Table Talk Old Fashioned Pecan Pie, is a winner.

Made by Table Talk Pies, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based company that has been making pies for over one hundred years, the Table Talk Old Fashioned Pecan Pie is a mini 3.25-ounce pie measuring 4 inches across. While our tester found that Table Talk Old Fashioned Pecan Pie doesn't have as rich a flavor as some of the other higher-ranking store-bought pecan pies, what's undeniable is the price and portability of this pie.

One Reddit user noted: "Nothing crazy about these pies, but they're cheap, perfectly sized, good enough treats with a unique brand that they've become extraordinarily popular." For around $1.99, you get a pre-packaged single-serving pie that comes in its own pie tin. It's the perfect grab-and-go dessert for those times when you don't necessarily want to purchase a whole pie but are still craving a sweet treat.