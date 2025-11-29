Make Any Meal Fancier With This Elegant Dollar Tree Table Setting

When it comes to creating a tablescape that looks way more expensive than it really is, you can't go wrong with items from Dollar Tree. From cutlery and serving platters that are perfect for the holidays to stylish napkins and adorable fall-themed plates, the chain is chock-full of ultra-cost-effective items that instantly elevate your next meal. If you're looking for new ways to make eating at home feel fancier, consider grabbing this multipack of Round Paper Doilies from Dollar Tree for $2.00.

Made of paper, with a delicate scalloped edging and an intricate openwork design, each pack of 32 includes doilies in 6-inch, 8-inch, and 12-inch sizes. Fully disposable and super versatile, these doilies offer a bunch of different ways to add some elegant charm to your table — whether you're hosting a festive meal for friends and family or dining solo.

Place the 12-inch doilies under dinner plates when setting the table, or layer various plates on top of each other (for example, between the dinner plate and salad plate). The scalloped edges of the doily would look great peeking out from underneath the beaded edge of these $1.50 golden charger plates from Dollar Tree, too. You could also use the 6-inch doilies as coasters under wine or drinking glasses. This extra touch will give your tablescape a restaurant-like feel.