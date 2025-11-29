Make Any Meal Fancier With This Elegant Dollar Tree Table Setting
When it comes to creating a tablescape that looks way more expensive than it really is, you can't go wrong with items from Dollar Tree. From cutlery and serving platters that are perfect for the holidays to stylish napkins and adorable fall-themed plates, the chain is chock-full of ultra-cost-effective items that instantly elevate your next meal. If you're looking for new ways to make eating at home feel fancier, consider grabbing this multipack of Round Paper Doilies from Dollar Tree for $2.00.
Made of paper, with a delicate scalloped edging and an intricate openwork design, each pack of 32 includes doilies in 6-inch, 8-inch, and 12-inch sizes. Fully disposable and super versatile, these doilies offer a bunch of different ways to add some elegant charm to your table — whether you're hosting a festive meal for friends and family or dining solo.
Place the 12-inch doilies under dinner plates when setting the table, or layer various plates on top of each other (for example, between the dinner plate and salad plate). The scalloped edges of the doily would look great peeking out from underneath the beaded edge of these $1.50 golden charger plates from Dollar Tree, too. You could also use the 6-inch doilies as coasters under wine or drinking glasses. This extra touch will give your tablescape a restaurant-like feel.
Other ways to use this Dollar Tree find
These doilies are perfect for all kinds of creative contexts. To add a fancy touch to event menus or place cards, try folding a large doily horizontally around a postcard-sized piece of cardstock and securing the edges with a sticker. Alternatively, wrap one around a small vase and secure it with a ribbon for easy, elegant decoration.
Furthermore, don't be afraid to layer these Dollar Tree doilies with other table setting elements. For example, you could place a doily beneath a fun seasonal serviette or richly colored napkin (think: rich red, ochre, royal blue, or forest green) for a pop of texture.
If you really want to go all out, you could even line up several of the doilies horizontally across your table as a makeshift runner, which you could use beneath floral arrangements, vases, or other seasonal elements. If you prefer a vertical table runner, attach several doilies at the back with tape and drape them over the ends of your table.
While you're at it, you could even use these doilies underneath hors d'oeuvres or small desserts on a serving tray. However you decide to use them, incorporating doilies into your next meal is a super easy way to create a tablescape with a nostalgic, handmade, farmhouse-chic look. At $2.00 a package, it's a small price to pay to make your meal feel more fun and stylish.