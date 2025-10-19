Give Your Table A Breath Of Fall With These Dollar Tree Plates
Decking out your home with fun fall vibes doesn't have to be a bank-breaker. If you want an affordable glow-up for your kitchen, you just need to head to your nearest Dollar Tree. While all around us the retail world is burning our pocketbooks with markups these days, dollar stores stay affordable — and that's good news when you want to decorate for the season but need to follow a budget.
For fall 2025, Dollar Tree has some fun, festive dinner plates to lend quick and cheap autumnal flair to your harvest table. And though the price is low, we aren't talking cheap quality; the store's Royal Norfolk plates aren't disposable paper affairs. There's a stoneware dish with a fun pumpkin print, as well as a ceramic plate featuring colorful fall leaves. These pretty pieces will lend an instant upgrade to your next dinner party — and no one will suspect you only paid a dollar and change for each eye-catching dish!
To complete the look, Dollar Tree is replete with other low-cost but attractive pieces to complement these cheery plates and spruce up your culinary spread. The store is always chock-full of fun seasonal goodies to browse through, and the autumn and fall months are no exception. There are plenty of year-round goods to choose from, as well. The store always has decorative jars in abundance, for instance — some of them decidedly pumpkin-shaped — that are perfect for holding candy corn or pumpkin candies, fall spice-flavored cookies and pastries, and other yummy seasonal treats to serve your guests.
Free décor courtesy of Mother Nature
What better way to accompany your budget plates than with free table décor direct from Mother Nature? A sprinkling of fall leaves over your tablecloth, for instance, makes a beautiful display that doesn't get any cheaper — all it costs is a few minutes of gathering. Those brightly hued leaves will also make your Dollar Tree plates pop. Just be sure to take a few precautions: Only use plants you know aren't poisonous, and make sure to prepare them before you work them into a display — gently rinse anything that isn't totally dried out, and then allow it to dry for a few days. You can also use a glycerin-water solution (one part glycerine for every two parts water) and soak your finds for a few days to ensure they really last.
Housed in the right container, withered branches and any dried foliage, berries, and the like still clinging to them make a nice display, as well. Take a pleasant fall walk and gather up anything that catches your eye. Arrange twigs, dried ferns, etc., in something rustic-looking you have lying around — an old jug or a rusty bucket. It's surprising just how pretty these normally discarded items can be when paired together.
Pinecones are also abundant in many areas, and they become insta-decorations when simply placed in a bowl. If you don't have cone-bearing trees near you, various stores — including Dollar Tree — carry bags of scented pinecones this time of year.
Gourds in all their varieties additionally make "gourd-geous" displays (sorry, couldn't resist!) that aren't expensive or complicated to execute. Simply pick up a few pumpkins or acorn squash at your local market. Arrange them in an eye-catching way for an instant fall centerpiece. Bonus: Once you're done using them as decorations, they're great in pies and comforting seasonal soups.