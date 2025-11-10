Dollar Tree's $1.50 Gold Charger Plates Are Perfect For Holiday Table Settings
If you're gearing up for holiday dinners and parties, there's a veritable wonderland of seasonal décor waiting for you at Dollar Tree. Because dollar stores stay affordable, savings are passed onto customers, and this means you can deck your halls (and kitchen and dining room) on a very small budget. For instance, the store offers various designer-looking Dollar Tree plates that will give your table a breath of fall. Among them is this elegant Gold Plastic Charger Plate with Beaded Rims. Though it costs only $1.50, it will add rich ambience to your holiday table that looks anything but thrifty.
This attractive piece, which features gold coloring and is encircled with decorative beading, can be used throughout the holiday season. It's perfect for holding wrapped candies to hand out to trick-or-treaters or decorating the table for a fall harvest party or Halloween-themed dinner. As Thanksgiving and the December holidays near, it's a stylish piece to add to your table settings for any event.
Keep in mind that this plate is not tested food safe, so it should be used strictly as a charger plate, not for serving or otherwise coming in contact with food. It wouldn't, therefore, make a good vessel for the medieval ritual of setting out cookies for Santa Claus. Charger plates like this one are intended for use as a decorative base, with food-safe dishes placed on top in an ambience-enhancing arrangement.
The neutrality of this dish's gold coloring makes it pair well with a variety of dinnerware patterns and colors. Whether your dishes have fun fall patterning, a winter motif, or a more upscale look, placing this charger beneath them will help them pop in an eye-catching way.
This Dollar Tree plate can spruce up holiday decorating
In addition to making a pretty display as an ornamental foundation for other dishes, this charger plate can also serve as a seasonal decoration or centerpiece. Place it beneath a pumpkin spice or cinnamon-scented candle, trimmed with silk fall leaves or holly berries as a fragrant arrangement. Another yummy-smelling option is stacking cinnamon-scented pine cones and adding small pine boughs and plaid ribbon for a Christmas display.
As with many thrifty dollar store finds, members of the crafting world have found other uses for this charger plate that can fit well into your holiday decorating. Via the Sustain My Craft Habit channel, a creative YouTuber turns the plate into a harvest sign that's a perfect decoration for autumn and fall. The images from fall-themed paper napkins are cut out and applied to the plate for quick and inexpensive decoration, and ribbon, silk leaves, and a tiny chalkboard with a festive message are also added. It can be displayed on a plate stand or hung on the wall.
This approach can similarly be used to create decorative signs for Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year, and other winter holidays, using napkins and trimmings with corresponding themes. This craft becomes perfect to adorn special areas like a hot chocolate or apple cider station at your next gathering. Simply write "hot cocoa" or similar messaging on the chalkboard portion of the piece to direct your guests to the beverage buffet. Decorative holiday wording can also be painted directly onto the plate, or, for a more textured message, you can use spackle in place of paint. It can be brushed on or piped on using a frosting bag.