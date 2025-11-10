Dollar Tree's $1.50 Gold Charger Plates Are Perfect For Holiday Table Settings

If you're gearing up for holiday dinners and parties, there's a veritable wonderland of seasonal décor waiting for you at Dollar Tree. Because dollar stores stay affordable, savings are passed onto customers, and this means you can deck your halls (and kitchen and dining room) on a very small budget. For instance, the store offers various designer-looking Dollar Tree plates that will give your table a breath of fall. Among them is this elegant Gold Plastic Charger Plate with Beaded Rims. Though it costs only $1.50, it will add rich ambience to your holiday table that looks anything but thrifty.

This attractive piece, which features gold coloring and is encircled with decorative beading, can be used throughout the holiday season. It's perfect for holding wrapped candies to hand out to trick-or-treaters or decorating the table for a fall harvest party or Halloween-themed dinner. As Thanksgiving and the December holidays near, it's a stylish piece to add to your table settings for any event.

Keep in mind that this plate is not tested food safe, so it should be used strictly as a charger plate, not for serving or otherwise coming in contact with food. It wouldn't, therefore, make a good vessel for the medieval ritual of setting out cookies for Santa Claus. Charger plates like this one are intended for use as a decorative base, with food-safe dishes placed on top in an ambience-enhancing arrangement.

The neutrality of this dish's gold coloring makes it pair well with a variety of dinnerware patterns and colors. Whether your dishes have fun fall patterning, a winter motif, or a more upscale look, placing this charger beneath them will help them pop in an eye-catching way.