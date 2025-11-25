The Old-School Apple Kitchen Item We Don't See People Use Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no denying that, as time inevitably goes on, innovation keeps ticking forward, providing tools and gadgets that make life in the kitchen easier. However, there's a vintage item that many people don't use anymore that deserves some recognition for how quickly it can make apple-related recipes a breeze. The forgotten tool in question — an old-school hand-crank apple peeler. While it's not a small hand peeler like the one so many use nowadays that you can shove in a drawer, this unit is quite robust, which may be why so many no longer use one.

This hand-crank peeler features prongs on one end that you insert into the apple to hold it in place. As a heads up, place the stemmed side of the fruit into the prongs for best results. The other end of the contraption has a handle that rotates the apple against an arm that holds a blade, artfully peeling the apple's exterior. Additionally, if you move the blade back, the end of the rod has a circular segment that cores the center of the apple too. In a few swift rotations of the handle, you're left with a bare-skinned, coreless apple ready to use in all your cozy, fruity recipes — which, in many ways, is much more efficient (and safer) than peeling and dissecting the core all by hand.