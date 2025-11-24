Cowboy Ribeye Vs Ribeye: Here's The Tasty Difference

The ribeye is celebrated as one of the most delicious cuts out there, known for its rich marbling, buttery tenderness, and deep, beefy flavor. For this reason, it's the most popular cut of steak in America. Within the world of ribeye, there are several different types. One of the main distinctions is boneless versus bone-in, with notable examples including a standard boneless ribeye and a cowboy ribeye. At first glance, they're pretty similar: both come from the rib primal and are full of delicious, intramuscular fat that delivers juicy, melt-in-your-mouth bites and are easy for beginners to cook. But the presence of the bone not only influences the appearance of the steak — it also affects its thickness, cooking time, and which cooking methods work best. So despite coming from the same place, these two cuts are more different than they seem.

A boneless ribeye is a minimally trimmed cut specifically taken from the sixth to the twelfth ribs. This section of the cow doesn't do much heavy lifting, which allows fat to be evenly distributed through the muscle instead of developing tougher connective tissues like those found in harder-working cuts such as brisket or chuck. This marbling is what makes ribeye so luxurious. During cooking, it renders out and bastes the meat in juicy, delicious flavor. Bone-in cuts like cowboy ribeye have the exact same qualities, but with the presence of a dramatic rib bone. The only difference between the cowboy and other bone-in ribeyes like the tomahawk is that its bone is cut shorter, which is why it's also known as the short-bone tomahawk.