Cowboy Ribeye Vs Ribeye: Here's The Tasty Difference
The ribeye is celebrated as one of the most delicious cuts out there, known for its rich marbling, buttery tenderness, and deep, beefy flavor. For this reason, it's the most popular cut of steak in America. Within the world of ribeye, there are several different types. One of the main distinctions is boneless versus bone-in, with notable examples including a standard boneless ribeye and a cowboy ribeye. At first glance, they're pretty similar: both come from the rib primal and are full of delicious, intramuscular fat that delivers juicy, melt-in-your-mouth bites and are easy for beginners to cook. But the presence of the bone not only influences the appearance of the steak — it also affects its thickness, cooking time, and which cooking methods work best. So despite coming from the same place, these two cuts are more different than they seem.
A boneless ribeye is a minimally trimmed cut specifically taken from the sixth to the twelfth ribs. This section of the cow doesn't do much heavy lifting, which allows fat to be evenly distributed through the muscle instead of developing tougher connective tissues like those found in harder-working cuts such as brisket or chuck. This marbling is what makes ribeye so luxurious. During cooking, it renders out and bastes the meat in juicy, delicious flavor. Bone-in cuts like cowboy ribeye have the exact same qualities, but with the presence of a dramatic rib bone. The only difference between the cowboy and other bone-in ribeyes like the tomahawk is that its bone is cut shorter, which is why it's also known as the short-bone tomahawk.
What is a cowboy ribeye?
The main defining feature of a cowboy ribeye is the dramatic, frenched rib bone left inside. Because of the bone, cowboy ribeyes are much thicker than boneless ribeyes, typically around 2 to 3 inches. This added thickness, along with the bone, has a big impact on how the steak cooks. The bone acts as an insulator during cooking, helping the steak stay juicy and moist. The meat nearest the bone is known to be especially tender and flavorful. The bone also makes the cooking process more forgiving, as it slows down the rendering of the marbling. In addition to enhancing flavor and texture, it offers impressive presentation and adds more flair than a standard boneless ribeye.
While the bone adds drama and can make cooking easier, it also presents some challenges. The meat furthest from the bone will cook much faster than the meat closest to it, which can result in uneven cooking. Also, due to the increased thickness of the steak, it takes significantly longer to cook, and searing over high heat can result in a charred exterior with a raw interior. For this reason, cowboy ribeyes are one of the best steak cuts to reverse sear. This method involves cooking the steak evenly over a prolonged, low heat, then finishing it with a high-heat sear to develop that signature crust.
What is a ribeye?
Since a boneless ribeye comes without the cowboy ribeye's dramatic bone, it tends to be a bit less thick. Typically, a standard boneless ribeye is about 1 to 1½ inches thick, though thicker cuts are certainly available. Without a bone to insulate it, a boneless ribeye cooks much faster than a cowboy ribeye. This is a double-edged sword: It's easier to cook evenly, but you also have to be more cautious to avoid rendering out too much fat. Though boneless ribeye is less forgiving than bone-in varieties, it still remains far more resistant to overcooking than leaner cuts like the New York Strip.
The quickest and easiest way to cook a ribeye is with a high-heat pan sear. We recommend using a cast-iron skillet for even heat distribution and keeping seasoning minimal — the marbling provides plenty of flavor on its own (a little crystal salt and pepper is all you need). Preheat your skillet until it's smoking hot, then sear the ribeye for about 3 minutes per side. One of the few things a cowboy ribeye and a boneless ribeye have in common is that they're both best served medium-rare. Using a meat thermometer, aim for an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Other effective cooking methods for ribeye include grilling and broiling. While not our top choice, a reverse sear can also work for boneless ribeyes — especially if you're working with a particularly thick cut.