Make Metallic Buttercream In A Flash With TikTok's Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something undeniably stunning about a metallic cake — whether that's a glistening gold or a sparkling silver. A metallic tang to your frosting adds a touch of luxury to any dessert, and it almost always looks professionally done. But how do you do it? Turns out it's easier than expected. To start, be sure the luster dust you have is edible. Something like INOCERIS Edible Luster Dust is food-grade and safe. Combine that with the easiest cake frosting you can possibly make (thank you, boxed pudding mix), and you'll have a glamorous cake in no time. May we suggest using a light and airy Chantilly cake as your base?
@ecbg_studio
OMG THE GOLD PIPING TUTORIAL IS FINALLY HERE! Thank you to everyone who asked nicely 🥹🥹🥹 Truthfully the trick here is a really good gold power and lots and lots and lota of practice. Check out this link for other online classes, and business consultation calls with me! https://www.ecbgstudio.com/work-with-erin Did you know we can do this in silver!? 😈 What should we pipe next? #chicagobakery #bakedgoods #bakery #heartcake #pipingvideo #buttercream #calligraphy #pipingbuttercream #handwriting #satisfying #relaxing #customcakes #chicagodessert #ecbgcakestudio #goldfrosting #trending #piping #goldbuttercream #pipingtutorial #buttercreamfrosting #tutorial #goldfrostingtutorial #howtopipebuttercream
Simply mix edible gold luster dust with a neutral oil of your choice to make a paste, then paint down the sides of your pastry bag. It will coat the outside of the frosting, creating a decadent look — without spending an unspeakable amount of money by mixing several bottles' worth of luster dust into the frosting itself. Just make sure you really coat the inside of the bag; otherwise, you may end up with streaky results.
This method also works beautifully for a nice drip down the side of a cake. Just swap the frosting for something like a white chocolate ganache, and you're good to go. Another reliable go-to for a glittering drip is to painstakingly paint it on with edible metallic paint — it works, yes, but gosh does it take time (and a steady hand — and probably more than one coat).
Other ways you can add golden (or metallic) luster to your cakes
If that method doesn't strike your fancy, don't worry; there are plenty of other ways to make a metallic, shimmery cake. One of the easiest is to start with a golden buttercream — mix brown and yellow until you get the base shade you want. Add red for a rose gold effect, or a touch of black for something with a classic, antique feel.
Once you've piped on your frosting, let it chill and firm up. Then, take a fluffy brush and gently dust the areas you want to shimmer with edible luster dust. Yes, this approach is more involved and takes longer, but it also gives you more control over how dense or subtle you want that shimmer to be.
If you're ready to invest a little in your baking, the fastest — and hands-down easiest — method is to airbrush your cake with edible glitter paint. You can also make your own edible paint by mixing a clear, tasteless alcohol (yes, we're looking at you, vodka) with edible luster dust. The exact same stuff that can give your favorite cocktail a New Year's Eve upgrade can make even a store-bought cake look magical.