Make Metallic Buttercream In A Flash With TikTok's Hack

There's something undeniably stunning about a metallic cake — whether that's a glistening gold or a sparkling silver. A metallic tang to your frosting adds a touch of luxury to any dessert, and it almost always looks professionally done. But how do you do it? Turns out it's easier than expected. To start, be sure the luster dust you have is edible. Something like INOCERIS Edible Luster Dust is food-grade and safe. Combine that with the easiest cake frosting you can possibly make (thank you, boxed pudding mix), and you'll have a glamorous cake in no time. May we suggest using a light and airy Chantilly cake as your base?





Simply mix edible gold luster dust with a neutral oil of your choice to make a paste, then paint down the sides of your pastry bag. It will coat the outside of the frosting, creating a decadent look — without spending an unspeakable amount of money by mixing several bottles' worth of luster dust into the frosting itself. Just make sure you really coat the inside of the bag; otherwise, you may end up with streaky results.

This method also works beautifully for a nice drip down the side of a cake. Just swap the frosting for something like a white chocolate ganache, and you're good to go. Another reliable go-to for a glittering drip is to painstakingly paint it on with edible metallic paint — it works, yes, but gosh does it take time (and a steady hand — and probably more than one coat).