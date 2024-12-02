Give Your Favorite Cocktails A New Year's Eve Upgrade With One Easy Addition

A New Year's Eve bash is the perfect time to take your cocktails over the top, so why not add a little sparkle? Edible glitter is the ingredient you need to easily transform simple libations into drinks that feel worthy of a celebration. Food-safe glitter comes in a wide range of colors (like this 12-color set available on Amazon), so you can choose the hue that best suits your favorite cocktail. This simple addition is a great way to turn the typically straightforward batch cocktails you would make for a party into something a little more special.

Mix up a batch of Ina Garten's iconic Cosmopolitan for a crowd and spike it with pink glitter, or add some red glitter to bittersweet Negronis. Stir orange glitter into homemade spiced apple cider, or sprinkle a little green glitter into your Margarita mix. One of the best batch cocktails to make for your next holiday party is a classic punch bowl filled with plenty of booze, fruit, and of course, a little glitter for that something extra.

If making cocktails from scratch is not in the cards, you can also use edible glitter to fancy up a build-your-own-drink station. Decant store-bought cranberry juice and lemonade into glass pitchers and add a bit of sparkle. Then, set out bottles of liquor, sparkling wine, sparkling water, and an ice bucket alongside so your guests can make their own simple, but decidedly fun, mixed drinks.