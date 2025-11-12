The Dollar Tree Find That Clears Space In Your Fridge For Eggs
Looking to revamp your cooking space without breaking the budget? Dollar Tree's affordable kitchen decor spruces up many realms, fridge included. For example, the store sells a handy Egg Holder Shelf, which conveniently fits a dozen eggs to expand room in your chiller. The design consists of a cleverly-made box — sized about 7 inches wide by 10 inches long — that secures to a fridge shelf, then suspends underneath, not taking up any shelf space at all. The container attaches via two slim arms, enabling you to still store foodstuffs atop the shelf. To grab an egg, you'll simply need to slide the tray in or out.
The shelf comes with a dozen indentations, so no fear of eggs sliding around. Reviewers further praise the quality of the product, noting the build is sturdy and stays firm once secured. The one caveat is fridge compatibility; some users report the egg holder doesn't work with wire mesh super-thick plastic shelves. Although priced at only $1.50, the slight risk is worthwhile, especially if your fridge space often gets jam-packed.
Buy the Dollar Tree shelf and optimize egg storage
In addition to opening up an egg carton's worth of space, buying a dedicated shelf comes with further advantages. For starters, it'll help you optimize egg storage location. You should never keep eggs in the refrigerator door since consistent temperature fluctuations lead to quicker spoilage. Instead, approximately the center of the appliance pushed further into the depths is ideal — precisely where this shelf model rests.
Admittedly, the fridge's middle zone is a high-traffic area, so the shelf also conveniently isolates the food. In the U.S., egg shells are cleaned before distribution, thereby making them more permeable. So for optimal egg freshness, you'll want to maintain a barrier from other foods. Otherwise, the eggs take on nearby odors, leading to an off-taste and swifter spoilage. This model conveniently separates eggs from other groceries using the fridge shelf itself. Such clever design parameters let you fit several such containers side by side in a fridge with standard dimensions, effectively creating a dedicated egg zone. So for frequent egg consumers, grab multiple of such models for optimal storage.