The Dollar Tree Find That Clears Space In Your Fridge For Eggs

Looking to revamp your cooking space without breaking the budget? Dollar Tree's affordable kitchen decor spruces up many realms, fridge included. For example, the store sells a handy Egg Holder Shelf, which conveniently fits a dozen eggs to expand room in your chiller. The design consists of a cleverly-made box — sized about 7 inches wide by 10 inches long — that secures to a fridge shelf, then suspends underneath, not taking up any shelf space at all. The container attaches via two slim arms, enabling you to still store foodstuffs atop the shelf. To grab an egg, you'll simply need to slide the tray in or out.

The shelf comes with a dozen indentations, so no fear of eggs sliding around. Reviewers further praise the quality of the product, noting the build is sturdy and stays firm once secured. The one caveat is fridge compatibility; some users report the egg holder doesn't work with wire mesh super-thick plastic shelves. Although priced at only $1.50, the slight risk is worthwhile, especially if your fridge space often gets jam-packed.