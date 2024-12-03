The Comforting Hot Drink You Need When The Sniffles Hit

There are a number of remedies for the common cold: from the classic hot tea and honey to its boozy cousin, the old-fashioned hot toddy, to "Jewish penicillin" – matzo ball soup. In parts of India, the remedy for colds is ancient: tangy and mildly spicy, turmeric-infused golden milk.

The most basic recipe is simply hot cow's milk, turmeric, and other common spices, like cinnamon, ginger, or black pepper. Heating the milk breaks down the whey, so it might be easier to digest; the spices can help clear the nasal passages; and the turmeric is quite nutritious. It's a common ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine, which promotes a balanced approach to all things, including food. And what Ayurvedic practitioners have studied for millennia, modern science has recently proven: Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound shown to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties, per a 2017 study conducted by Foods.

While it does have powerful cold-busting properties, the best thing about golden milk is it tastes really, really good — creamy and a little tart with a sweet finish. It can be a great caffeine-free alternative to your regular morning latte or matcha (and just as sweet as you'd like), a nourishing afternoon treat, or a calm, relaxing hot drink before bed on a cold winter night. Whether going the classic route or adding some extra spice, golden milk is easy to make — even when you have the sniffles.