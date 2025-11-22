The Beloved Convenience Store Chain That Serves Banana Pudding In A Cup

Convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Circle K are quick and easy for grabbing something simple like a bottled drink or chips, and can be welcome, familiar places to stop for a break when you're on the road. But they've got nothing on the devotion inspired by the Texas-based convenience store and gas station chain Buc-ee's. The huge stores, open around the clock, are attractions in themselves, selling many types of hot, cold, and prepackaged foods, as well as souvenirs sporting the red-hatted beaver logo, and many other items. One of Buc-ee's food favorites is its sweet and silky banana pudding served in a cup.

The chain's treat is made with vanilla pudding, fresh banana slices, and vanilla wafers, and topped with a whipped cream dollop. It comes in small ($3.99) and large ($4.99) sizes in plastic cups with the Buc-ee's beaver on the side, making it easy to carry out and eat in the car. The clear cups allow you to see the tempting light yellow pudding and banana and cookie pieces, and have a domed top to accommodate the whipped cream.

Buc-ee's banana pudding has won social media praise, including from posters who noted the vanilla wafers' texture contrast — being crunchy in the middle while softened by the pudding toward the edges. Others applauded that it was made with vanilla pudding instead of banana-flavored pudding, which is sometimes used for a more intense banana taste.