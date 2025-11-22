If You Want Your Carrots To Cook Faster, Use This Method

There are plenty of tips for cooking carrots, and many ways to prepare them, too — whether for a creamy Mexican carrot soup, whipping up a traditional Sunday roast, or making honey-glazed carrots to complement your Thanksgiving feast. You can roast them for a deep, concentrated sweetness, saute them for a crisp texture, or steam and boil them for a super soft and tender consistency. But which method cooks them the fastest? To find out, Food Republic spoke with Gaurav Chawla, executive chef of Farzi in New York City, who recommends combining steaming and sauteing for quick and delicious results.

"Place carrots in a pan with a splash of water, butter or oil, and season with salt," Chawla told us. "The water steams the carrots for about three to five minutes." Steaming is an ideal method to preserve the many nutrients in the carrots while cooking them to a tender but not mushy consistency, which can happen when they are boiled for too long.

However, one pretty big downside to steaming is that it doesn't produce the most flavorful results, and that's where sauteing comes in handy. Once the water has evaporated, "the carrots finish cooking by being sauteed in the fat for flavor and [a] glossy appearance." This develops a delicious char on the outside and is much faster than roasting, which can take up to 45 minutes to finish.