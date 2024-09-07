How To Make Bakery-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls With 2 Canned Ingredients

Of course, there is a charm to making cinnamon rolls from scratch, but if you have kids or just need a relaxing morning, being able to use some canned ingredients and still have high-quality results is a win-win. Fortunately, you can make bakery-level cinnamon rolls at home with just two canned ingredients: one can of cinnamon rolls and one can of sweetened condensed milk.

Simply pour the sweetened condensed milk into a baking dish, making sure it evenly covers the bottom of the pan. Then, lay out your canned cinnamon rolls, giving them some space so that they can properly expand. As the cinnamon rolls rise, they will soak in all of that condensed milk, leaving them stickier, sweeter, and even more irresistible. You may see the condensed milk rise up and create a layer over the cinnamon rolls — don't worry; this is part of the plan. It just adds extra deliciousness.

Similar to upgrading your cinnamon rolls with heavy cream, the addition of sweetened condensed milk makes your cinnamon rolls bigger and more moist on the inside — and guarantees they won't stick to the bottom of the pan. Instead, they come out gooey and rich, with an extra kick of creaminess that pairs perfectly with the vanilla glaze. This hack can similarly be done by cooking your cinnamon rolls in caramel sauce, maple syrup, or even coconut milk for a more layered flavor profile.