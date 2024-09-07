How To Make Bakery-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls With 2 Canned Ingredients
Of course, there is a charm to making cinnamon rolls from scratch, but if you have kids or just need a relaxing morning, being able to use some canned ingredients and still have high-quality results is a win-win. Fortunately, you can make bakery-level cinnamon rolls at home with just two canned ingredients: one can of cinnamon rolls and one can of sweetened condensed milk.
@glowing_radiantly
Sweetened condensed milk made these cinnamon rolls extra delicious!!! #treatyourself #baking #baketok #treat #tuesday #cinnamonroll
Simply pour the sweetened condensed milk into a baking dish, making sure it evenly covers the bottom of the pan. Then, lay out your canned cinnamon rolls, giving them some space so that they can properly expand. As the cinnamon rolls rise, they will soak in all of that condensed milk, leaving them stickier, sweeter, and even more irresistible. You may see the condensed milk rise up and create a layer over the cinnamon rolls — don't worry; this is part of the plan. It just adds extra deliciousness.
Similar to upgrading your cinnamon rolls with heavy cream, the addition of sweetened condensed milk makes your cinnamon rolls bigger and more moist on the inside — and guarantees they won't stick to the bottom of the pan. Instead, they come out gooey and rich, with an extra kick of creaminess that pairs perfectly with the vanilla glaze. This hack can similarly be done by cooking your cinnamon rolls in caramel sauce, maple syrup, or even coconut milk for a more layered flavor profile.
Elevate your baking rolls with your toppings
Though, of course, the appeal of this hack is its incredible ease, there are many ways you can even further elevate your cinnamon rolls — like using apple juice in your cinnamon roll icing. Top your rolls with walnuts or even pecans for a sweet and salty crunch combo. Add fruit like blueberries, raspberries, bananas, or even a fruit compote.
For extreme syrupy sweetness, you can chop up some strawberries, mix them in a bowl with plenty of sugar, and let them sit until the sugar draws out their natural juices — bathing them in a delicious syrup. Drizzle the fruit on top of your rolls with the vanilla glaze for a sticky delicious bite. You can also similarly add apple pie filling on top to turn your cinnamon rolls into little mini apple pies.
Another option is to spice up the vanilla glaze icing that comes with most canned cinnamon rolls. You can mix this icing with a tiny bit of espresso for a coffee-flavored cinnamon experience, a bit of cream cheese for a tart creamy kick, or maple syrup for a sweet, homey take.