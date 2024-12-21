What Is Champagne Actually Made Of And How Does It Differ From Regular Wine?

There are some facets to the wine world that might feel like splitting corks, but at the end of the day, those distinctions are what make the drink such an immersive and elaborate experience. And, not to play the "um, actually" card, but Champagne has to come from a specific region and has its own set of production rules and label distinctions. These rules are what set it apart from still wines and other effervescent aspirants. First and foremost, Champagne can only come from the Champagne region of France.

This region, located a couple hours northeast of Paris, has been making different wines for millennia, and the exclusive production style created here is where the rules for Champagne-making originate. When looking at the labels for Champagne, you'll notice that most of the information follows the same outline as still wines: producer, vintage, appellation, and grape varietal. What is more frequent with Champagne, and eventually other sparkling wines, though, is the residual sugar statement and the producer ratings like Premier Cru or Grand Cru — vintners who've demonstrated routinely exceptional wines.

When it comes to determining the sweetness levels of Champagne and sparkling wine, the scale shifts from that used for still wines. With still wines like sauvignon blanc, merlot, or pinot gris, the word "dry" means it will be less sweet. However, with Champagne (and by proxy all sparkling wine) the word "dry" will denote a wine that will have more residual sugars and taste sweeter. The scale will move from less sweet/minimal sugar occurring naturally to sweeter/additional sugars added or naturally occurring. Common verbiage along the scale will be extra brut, brut, extra dry, dry, and demi-sec.