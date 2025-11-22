Anthony Bourdain's Last Episode Of Parts Unknown Will Never Air. Here's Why

On June 8, 2018, chef, author, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain died by suicide while filming an episode of the final season of CNN's "Parts Unknown" in Alsace, France. Bourdain's career started from humble beginnings, and though he certainly despised some foods, his willingness to try new things, his hard-won insider perspective, and his championing of under-appreciated cuisine allowed him to leave a lasting impact on those he encountered or who watched him.

The Alsace episode was expected to feature Bourdain's close friend Eric Ripert guiding him around the region, and some footage had already been filmed. This included a conversation with French chef and restaurateur Jean-Yves Schillinger. Although the final series did go ahead just over three months following his death, the Alsace episode was never aired because it was incomplete.

CNN and the series' production company Zero Point Zero chose to release five location episodes that had been filmed prior to Bourdain's passing. Instead of using the Alsace footage, two extra episodes were created. One was a behind-the-scenes special featuring the show's crew discussing Bourdain, while the other explored his impact. The final episode of "Parts Unknown" was set in New York's Lower East Side. The credits of the episode feature a cover of the Johnny Thunders song "You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory," which Bourdain had expressed a desire to include. The song also features backing vocals provided by Bourdain's daughter, Ariane.