Spanish cuisine shines through simple yet elegant technique, employing high-quality ingredients matched with thoughtful construction. Popular examples include tapas and the cuisine's must-try egg dishes, but for another mouth-watering example, sample the calamari sandwich.

The beloved dish — known as bocadillo de calamares — pairs a single fried seafood alongside bread to delicious effect. Here, quality ingredients are a must-have: bite into a fresh, moderately sized loaf containing fresh seafood fried to order, and the dish hits the spot. The crunchy-crispy textural elements of the fried calamari mesh together with the soft bread, and while the traditional preparation often features just a squeeze of lemon for moisture and acidity, many popular regional variations add a creamy element like aioli or mayonnaise, or even a spicy tomato-based sauce.

Enjoyed across Spain, the sandwich most popularly appears in Madrid's casual eateries. As the dish is easy to batch and inexpensive, it's fit for varied contexts — hence its availability as a street food, at tapas bars, marketplaces, and restaurants. Wherever you sample it, the bocadillo de calamares's use of squid meets bread consistently satisfies.