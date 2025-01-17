Why Spain's Bocadillo Isn't Just Another Sandwich

Spain is, undoubtedly, one of the giants of international cuisine, known for exports like the cold and refreshing watermelon and tomato gazpacho soup. Spanish paella is so world-renowned it made it onto Food Republic's 22 most influential international dishes of all time. But the bocadillo, while ubiquitous in bars and food counters throughout Spain — and a near-daily staple for many of its residents — isn't quite as well known.

The customary bocadillo (or bocata) starts with a crusty barra de pan bread, similar to a baguette. The loaf is cut in half and filled with, usually, just one or two ingredients. The bocadillo is loved for its simplicity and convenience, a quick and nourishing, rough and ready meal. The other kind of sandwich, the one made with two pieces of sliced bread, is called el sándwich in Spain. This style is usually much more elaborate: mayo, lettuce and tomato, olive tapenade, or sometimes pressed with melted cheese and other ingredients.

While el sándwich is served at a full-service restaurant, the bocadillo is made to be eaten on-the-go or as a quick bite with a newspaper (or smartphone) at the local cafe or lunch counter. They're cheap and easy to make at home and travel well on a daily commute — or saved for a simple picnic or a quick break from sightseeing. With no messy oils or damp veggies, cleanup is simple, just brush away the crumbs.