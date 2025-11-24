This Costco Ice Cream Bar Is A Häagen-Dazs Dupe

The main draw of discount grocery chains and warehouse clubs like Costco is saving money. But you also discover early on that the many private label brands these stores have generally make good products, so you don't have to sacrifice quality for lower prices. This benefit is even more appealing when you can buy dupes of more expensive name-brand products, like Costco's Kirkland Signature brand Ice Cream Bars that replicate Häagen-Dazs' Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond bars.

The frozen sweet treats are vanilla ice cream coated with chocolate that's studded with nuts. Both use almost identical all-natural ingredients for the ice cream: cream, sugar, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and milk, with Kirkland's also including regular and nonfat milk, and Häagen-Dazs going with skim milk. They both also roast the almonds, either in safflower or canola oil. But while the Häagen-Dazs option is covered with milk chocolate and coconut oil, Kirkland's has a "chocolate flavored coating." This outer covering contains sugar, coconut oil, nonfat dry milk, unsweetened chocolate, soybean oil, and soy lecithin.

As expected, the dupe costs less (we finally know how Kirkland Signature prices remain affordable). Costco sells the 3-ounce Häagen-Dazs bars in a pack of 15 for $15.88, and the 3.1-ounce Kirkland ones in an 18-pack for $12.47. Ignoring the .1 difference in weight, that works out to $1.06 each for Häagen-Dazs, and $0.69 for Kirkland.