Frank Sinatra Loved To Dine At This Italian Restaurant In His Hometown

Frank Sinatra was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, and rose to superstardom from his working-class upbringing across the Hudson River from New York City's bright lights. Before he hit it big and left for California, the young crooner used to perform in and around his Garden State hometown. During those years, one of his favorite places to dine was an Italian restaurant called Leo's Grandevous that's still around today and devoted to its famous one-time regular.

Leo's Grandevous has been in business for more than 85 years and is the oldest family-run restaurant in Hoboken. It's co-owned by siblings Grace Sciancalepore and Nick DePalma, the grandchildren of Italian immigrant Leo DeTerlizzi and his wife Tessie, who founded it in 1939. Sciancalepore told The Hoboken Girl that Sinatra and her grandfather were in "the same circles" when they were young, and that the singer would come to the restaurant after gigs. He'd bring his band and crew with him, treating it as his hangout spot until he moved away.

Leo's pays tribute to Sinatra with his photos on the walls and other memorabilia, as well as a jukebox that only plays his songs. That dedication to him isn't unusual in Hoboken, even though once the iconic singer left, he mostly didn't return. After the city honored him with a Sinatra Day in 1947, he didn't come back until 1984 with then-President Ronald Reagan.