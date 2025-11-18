These US Cities Penalize Your Sweet Tooth With A Soda Tax

While Hawaii might be the state that consumes the most soda, pretty much everyone enjoys a soft drink occasionally. However, the consumption of sugary beverages is a subject of policy discussion. Policymakers have introduced a soda tax, which is a surcharge applied to beverages sweetened with sugar. This tax is designed to adjust consumer behavior by increasing the cost of these products. The stated purpose of such a tax is to address various public health issues — specifically, conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease — that are associated with the consumption of sugary drinks, and to potentially reduce the associated financial burden on public health systems.

According to the Tax Policy Center, several cities do have soda taxes in place. With a tax of 2 cents per ounce on sugary drinks, Boulder, Colorado, has the highest soda tax in the country. This is followed by Seattle, with 1.75 cents per ounce; Philadelphia, with 1.5 cents per ounce; and the following four Californian cities: Berkeley, Oakland, Albany, and San Francisco, which each impose a tax of 1 cent per ounce. These taxes add an additional cost of between 67 cents and $1.30 (per NPR).

These policies do seem to have an effect on sugary drink consumption. According to a 2023 study published by PLOS Medicine, in Oakland the purchases of sugar-sweetened beverages dropped by 26.8% between 2017 and 2019. Research published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation also found that those most positively impacted by the health benefits of these taxes are young adults, Black and Hispanic Americans, and lower-income Americans. The modeling study projected that implementing a national per-liter tax would prevent over 850,000 cases of cardiovascular disease.