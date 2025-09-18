This US State Consumes The Most Soda In The Country

Although carbonated beverages were circulating Europe in the early 19th century, Coca-Cola was first created in the United States in 1886. Americans have been drinking various types of soda ever since. From the country's oldest soda, a quaint ginger ale called Vernors, all the way to current seasonal flavors and brand collaborations transforming the industry, there's been a consistent market for these carbonated drinks. But of all of the U.S. states to consume this product, a larger portion of Hawaiian residents drink soda every day than any other state.

Various factors play into this, including the relatively low cost and ease of access to the drinks. There are also a number of myths about soda that have been perpetuated, including misinformation that makes them seem healthier than they are. In Hawaii's case, state research shows that excessive marketing to specifically lower-income populations is a key driving factor in consumption levels, leading to 76.4% of the population drinking at least one soda each day. States like Arkansas and Wyoming are not far behind at 74.2% and 73.2%, respectively. In fact, the whole country drinks a lot of these drinks, with all states reporting at least 44% of the population drinking soda every day.