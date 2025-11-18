The Retro Appetizer That Turns Bananas Into A Savory Treat
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you thought bananas and mayo on a sandwich was an unusual pairing, prepare for the Ham and Bananas Hollandaise. This retro appetizer truly kicks things up a notch by combining all the elements its name implies — a recipe made famous thanks to a notable piece of Americana: McCall's Great American Recipe Card Collection.
@robhomecook
Would you try this? Ham & Bananas Hollandaise... the things nightmares are made of or at-least mid century dinner parties.... nosnostalgiaofoodcipe #weird #1900s
The earliest version of the recipe emerged in the 1940s, when bananas became a more common sight in American kitchens. Companies like Dole and Chiquita sought to increase demand for their fruit, leading The United Fruit Company to release a recipe for a simple ham, banana, and cheese roll-up baked in the oven. However, the signature Hollandaise version didn't appear until 1973. That year, McCall's — creator of the influential 1960s "McCall's Cook Book" — released hundreds of recipe cards celebrating America's 200th anniversary. While some of these recipes survived, others, like Spaghetti-O Jello, went the way of the Ham and Bananas Hollandaise appetizer: becoming a culinary novelty rather than a staple.
While the Western palate may firmly segregate bananas from meat, it's not an unheard-of combination throughout the world. Bananas are essential to Filipino barbecue, and you can find fried plantains and bananas at just about any Brazilian restaurant. This recipe certainly isn't to everyone's tastes, but you may want to try making it yourself before judging it too harshly.
Tips for making Ham and Bananas Hollandaise
Despite the oddness of this recipe, it's relatively easy to make and requires only a few steps to get it right. All you need are bananas, ham, mustard, Hollandaise, and 15 minutes to bake it all at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Still, a few tips might help you experience this appetizer at its best so you can make your own verdict on how good it is.
You might be better off buying green bananas so your confection doesn't fall apart. Ripe bananas may be too soft for rolling up in ham, and a short burst in the oven can make it even harder to keep their shape. Green bananas, however, are firmer and have a bit of sourness that may work better with the mustard and savory meat. They should also make it easier to cut with a fork and knife, letting you slice off clean pieces rather than mashing them into your plate.
When it comes to meat, opt for something with plenty of salt. This should reduce any bitterness in green bananas while bringing out more flavor in the meat and Hollandaise sauce. Try to avoid anything labeled "water added," as its higher moisture content may affect your meat's ability to brown properly. Cured, thin-sliced meats like prosciutto are a great option if you want it extra crispy, but classic slices of deli ham are also great for a bit more chew.