The Retro Appetizer That Turns Bananas Into A Savory Treat

If you thought bananas and mayo on a sandwich was an unusual pairing, prepare for the Ham and Bananas Hollandaise. This retro appetizer truly kicks things up a notch by combining all the elements its name implies — a recipe made famous thanks to a notable piece of Americana: McCall's Great American Recipe Card Collection.

The earliest version of the recipe emerged in the 1940s, when bananas became a more common sight in American kitchens. Companies like Dole and Chiquita sought to increase demand for their fruit, leading The United Fruit Company to release a recipe for a simple ham, banana, and cheese roll-up baked in the oven. However, the signature Hollandaise version didn't appear until 1973. That year, McCall's — creator of the influential 1960s "McCall's Cook Book" — released hundreds of recipe cards celebrating America's 200th anniversary. While some of these recipes survived, others, like Spaghetti-O Jello, went the way of the Ham and Bananas Hollandaise appetizer: becoming a culinary novelty rather than a staple.

While the Western palate may firmly segregate bananas from meat, it's not an unheard-of combination throughout the world. Bananas are essential to Filipino barbecue, and you can find fried plantains and bananas at just about any Brazilian restaurant. This recipe certainly isn't to everyone's tastes, but you may want to try making it yourself before judging it too harshly.