Yes, Banana And Mayo Belong On A Sandwich

Southerners certainly take pride in their regional foods, which are known for combining interesting ingredients. Some of these combinations taste fantastic and have become iconic, such as mac and cheese, chicken and dumplings, biscuits and sausage gravy, and shrimp and grits. Unless you grew up in the South, though, there are a few dishes that are hard to wrap your head around. Case in point: the banana and mayo sammie, also called the Southern banana sandwich.

That's right; to many in the southern U.S., there's nothing like sliced banana in between two pieces of white bread that are slathered in mayonnaise — preferably Duke's Mayonnaise, the go-to Southern condiment (it's even Alton Brown's favorite mayo brand). According to fans, this combination works because the salt in the mayo complements the sweetness of the banana.

While it's unclear exactly when the Southern banana sammie first emerged, it found popularity throughout the 1930s and 1940s. The Great Depression defined the '30s, and people were looking for cheap ways to get the calories, fat, and vitamins they needed in order to work long days. Since bread was hearty and affordable to buy and make, families would put just about anything between two slices to satiate their hunger — including mayo with partners like tomato, pineapple, and other fruits. From then on, the banana and mayo sandwich became something of a delicacy.