The Costco Lamb Deal You Can Only Purchase Online This Month
Costco is known for its bulk shopping extravaganzas. While heading into the massive warehouse for a shopping trip, samples, and maybe a delicious food court hot dog is a customer favorite, this particular deal can only be scored by ordering online this November. The item in question you should consider adding to your cart for the most memorable holiday meal yet — this pack of Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops. Right now, this pack of lamb loins is $40 off (but you have to act quickly because this deal ends December 31), bringing the grand total to $179 for 10 pounds of meat. What's even more noteworthy is that this lamb is free-range and pasture-raised in Australia. Additionally, the manufacturer (Swift Meats) shares its team's commitment to sustainable practices and quality animal health, which displays the company's excellent quality. The cut of the lamb is a whole other advantage– since the loin is known for being one of the most tender and rich portions.
As if all of this wasn't a selling point, instead of butchering apart a rack of lamb (adding stress to your to-do list during holiday prep), these loins are individually portioned, four-ounce pieces ready to take on your favorite seasonings, try out some uncommon spices, or drench them in delectable sauces for a tender, memorable dinner. You could make some drunken barbecue lamb chops — or use a more traditional mint marinade. All you have to do to order these vacuum-sealed portions of lamb is head directly to Costco's website.
How to order this lamb and tips for preparing
Once you're on the website, you'll need to create an account. Making an account is different than purchasing a membership. You don't technically need to be an official member to have items shipped to your home, unlike for in-store shopping. Just be aware that if you don't have a member card, you'll get a "non-member" surcharge tacked onto your final order. This fee typically runs about 5% of the total bill.
While you're waiting for the lamb to show up at your home, take the time to start building your recipe ideas, so you're ready to get cooking once the doorbell rings. For example, begin compiling tips on best cooking practices, like not skipping a salt-soak to ensure your lamb is not gamey, and the various ways to cook lamb loins, like grilling for a smoky charred finish, or slow roasting with garlic for a rich, umami flavor. Another fun idea — once the loins are cooked (the USDA says you should aim for at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit for safety), consider drizzling on a mouthwatering sauce like a mildly spiced yet creamy peppercorn, or a vibrant yet herby cilantro chimichuri for a boost of freshness with the tender meat that will set the stage for indulgence the rest of the holiday season.