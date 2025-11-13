The Costco Lamb Deal You Can Only Purchase Online This Month

Costco is known for its bulk shopping extravaganzas. While heading into the massive warehouse for a shopping trip, samples, and maybe a delicious food court hot dog is a customer favorite, this particular deal can only be scored by ordering online this November. The item in question you should consider adding to your cart for the most memorable holiday meal yet — this pack of Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops. Right now, this pack of lamb loins is $40 off (but you have to act quickly because this deal ends December 31), bringing the grand total to $179 for 10 pounds of meat. What's even more noteworthy is that this lamb is free-range and pasture-raised in Australia. Additionally, the manufacturer (Swift Meats) shares its team's commitment to sustainable practices and quality animal health, which displays the company's excellent quality. The cut of the lamb is a whole other advantage– since the loin is known for being one of the most tender and rich portions.

As if all of this wasn't a selling point, instead of butchering apart a rack of lamb (adding stress to your to-do list during holiday prep), these loins are individually portioned, four-ounce pieces ready to take on your favorite seasonings, try out some uncommon spices, or drench them in delectable sauces for a tender, memorable dinner. You could make some drunken barbecue lamb chops — or use a more traditional mint marinade. All you have to do to order these vacuum-sealed portions of lamb is head directly to Costco's website.