The Easiest Chicken Enchilada Filling Has Just 4 Canned Ingredients

While making enchiladas from scratch can obviously produce delicious results, sometimes you just want the same flavors but without all the hassle. Enter: canned ingredients. With just a handful of pantry staples — like canned chicken, canned enchilada sauce, canned green chilies, and canned corn — you can whip up a tasty enchilada filling in minutes.

When making these enchiladas, you can certainly mix everything together in a bowl as-is, or you can cook it together on the stove for a few minutes before filling your enchiladas. This will help the flavors meld together, but it's not required. When it comes to the amount to use, starting off with a 12.5-ounce can of chicken will make about 10 standard tortillas once the rest of your ingredients are mixed in. When using canned enchilada sauce in the filling, make sure not to overdo it, or you risk the filling becoming too wet. This can cause the tortillas to fall apart while baking. Instead, use just enough to moisten the other ingredients (like a couple of tablespoons), but not too much that everything is drowning.