Customers Agree, Leave These 9 Frozen Lasagnas In The Freezer Aisle

Sometimes seeking convenience, like opting for frozen lasagna instead of making your own, comes with tradeoffs that devalue the savings in time and effort. Given the array of options available in any supermarket freezer aisle, one might wonder how to begin to discern which entrees are a good buy and which ones may merit a hard pass. Fortunately, many a hungry timesaver has tread where you walk before rather than choose the tastier alternative of a restaurant lasagna, and enough have been vocal about their experience to try to steer you clear of a regrettable purchase.

Aside from complaints about flavors — including cases of artificial, bland, sweet, and even chemical-like profiles — which may be unique to the tastebuds of the consumer, more measurable issues often standout in reviews. Cheese alone warrants myriad criticisms like there being too much, too little, it being gritty, or the cheese seeming a risk to one's health by proving too challenging to cut or chew. What follows takes into account areas of consensus advising against specific frozen lasagnas be it disappointing sauces, questionable noodles, and at least one variety that may fall short of the criteria to be considered a lasagna.