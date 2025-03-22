The Clever Way Italians Build Their Lasagna

When you are looking to prepare authentic Italian food, there are many rules to follow if you want to get it just right. And when we're talking about one of the most comforting dishes — lasagna — the technique is especially important. In fact, the tactic of crisscrossing the pasta sheets when building the lasagna's intricate layers — meaning in the first pasta layer, you have the sheets running vertically on the tray, and the next time you add the pasta you lay them horizontally, and so on — has a couple of different benefits. Food Republic spoke to Rena Awada, the owner and Head Chef at Healthy Fitness Meals LLC, to learn more about why Italians layer their lasagna in this way — and if you should start doing it yourself.

"Italians do this to help the lasagna hold its shape better when slicing," Awada said. "If all the layers go the same way, the lasagna can slide apart when you cut into it. By crisscrossing the pasta sheets, you create a sturdier structure that keeps everything together." When you think about it, layering your lasagna like this really is a no-brainer. Additionally, stacking the pasta sheets in this way when layering your lasagna can also aid in how the dish actually bakes in the oven. The expert confirmed this, stating, "It also helps the sauce and cheese spread more evenly — so every bite has a good balance of flavors and textures."