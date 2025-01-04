Why Does Grass-Fed Beef Actually Taste Different?

People commonly choose to eat grass-fed beef because they believe it's a healthier option than grain-fed beef, and many like the idea that it's less cruel to let cattle live out their lives grazing outdoors. The meat does in fact have less fat than standard beef with fewer calories, and has more of a variety of beneficial fatty acids including omega-3. But it just takes a couple of bites to realize grass-fed meat tastes different, with a distinct flavor and texture.

Conventional beef cattle subsist on their mothers' milk after they're born and then graze for a few months. They are moved to feedlots at around 10 months for fast growth for some three to six months before they're slaughtered, where they're given grains to eat, typically corn and soy. This fattening up process produces marbling in the beef, lines, and flecks of fat that give it flavor, richness, juiciness, and tenderness. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rates beef as prime, the highest quality, based on this marbling. Corn-fed beef also has a mild sweetness from the grain.

Grass-fed cattle instead spend their entire lives grazing in pastures. Because they haven't been plumped up with fat from grain and have space to roam and use their muscles, unlike in feedlots, the beef's flavor is slightly stronger and earthier with a wilder, gamey taste, and doesn't have sweetness from corn. The meat is leaner without as much marbling, though the fat that is there is considered more flavorful by some. Still, due to grass-fed beef having less fat overall, it can be less juicy and succulent with a tougher, firmer texture.