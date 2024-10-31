The Nostalgic Drink That Was Supposed To Be An Ice Cream Topping

If you were a kid growing up in the United States, at one point you likely enjoyed the tongue-staining, sugar-jolting pleasure that came with drinking Hawaiian Punch — and maybe still enjoy it today. This favorite beverage originated in the 1930s and found its audience quickly, becoming a household brand by the 1950s. Today, Hawaiian Punch is offered in 14 different drink varieties, including flavors like Green Berry Rush and Mango Monsoon, and it has also inspired an assortment of candies and other products. But maybe you didn't know that this famous flavored juice drink didn't start out as a drink at all — it was actually intended as an ice cream topping.

When Hawaiian Punch creators A.W. Leo, Tom Yates, and Ralph Harrison first developed the product, they planned to use their concoction as a tropical-flavored syrup for ice cream, a new offering from their Pacific Citrus Products Company. The product line also included mixers for bars, crushed fruits, sherbet bases, citrus oils, extracts, and emulsions. Originally known as Leo's Hawaiian Punch, the original syrup was a concentrate made from real tropical fruit juice shipped from the Hawaiian Islands and was marketed to restaurants, manufacturers of ice cream, and soda fountain establishments in the vicinity of their Fullerton, California headquarters.

But what started out as a mere topping for ice cream wasn't destined to stay that way.