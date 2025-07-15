Never Store Eggs In This Part Of Your Fridge (Here's Why)

Egg storage is important for maintaining the taste and quality of the product, and while the refrigerator is the go-to, not all parts of it are equally effective. Eggs should not be kept in the door of the fridge in order to limit temperature fluctuations that can accelerate bacterial growth.

The FDA notes that the ideal temperature for egg storage is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. This range is the standard for most fridges, but consistency in temperature is as imperative. It is preferable to store eggs in the coolest part of your refrigerator, usually toward the back of a shelf where the temperature is the most stable. The door bears the brunt of temperature variation thanks to the hot air that floods in when opened.

It is important to note that while opening the fridge results in warm air entering and heating the entire fridge, the food itself does not undergo such rapid warming in short bursts. Still, if the door is left open for long enough, or opened repeatedly throughout the day, this intruding hot air can eventually affect the quality of the food in the door.

Eggs are particularly susceptible to temperature changes because their shells are porous, so warm air can pass through. Once the eggs are at temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, bacteria can form and also easily permeate past the shells, which leads to spoiling.