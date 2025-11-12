The Takeout Alternative Hidden In Dollar Tree's Frozen Section

Dollar Tree offers a treasure chest of affordable finds, whether you're looking for a cost-effective alternative to Pottery Barn porcelain plates or stocking your pantry with delicious shelf-stable fresh pasta. In addition to cost-conscious food and kitchen items, Dollar Tree also stocks an alternative to a popular takeout dish: beef and broccoli. Available in the frozen foods aisle, Bellisio Foods, Inc. EAT! Asian Style Frozen Beef & Broccoli Noodles features tender beef strips, broccoli florets, and noodles, stir-fried in a savory ginger sauce. Even better: It's only $1.25 per package.

This frozen meal is perfect for times when you don't want to cook and crave takeout, but also want to save some money. It also scores major points for convenience — no need to wait for takeout or delivery. You just need to heat it in the microwave, and it's ready in minutes.

That said, at only 7.5 ounces of entree per package, this is a relatively small portion. If you want to have a really filling meal, you may need two or three containers to make a full serving, bringing your meal cost to just under $4. However, considering that takeout can cost $10 to $20 or more, this is still a great alternative. You could also flesh out your meal with some steamed pork and vegetable dumplings — only $3 per pack. The chain also carries plenty of canned vegetables you could add for fiber and bulk.