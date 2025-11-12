The Takeout Alternative Hidden In Dollar Tree's Frozen Section
Dollar Tree offers a treasure chest of affordable finds, whether you're looking for a cost-effective alternative to Pottery Barn porcelain plates or stocking your pantry with delicious shelf-stable fresh pasta. In addition to cost-conscious food and kitchen items, Dollar Tree also stocks an alternative to a popular takeout dish: beef and broccoli. Available in the frozen foods aisle, Bellisio Foods, Inc. EAT! Asian Style Frozen Beef & Broccoli Noodles features tender beef strips, broccoli florets, and noodles, stir-fried in a savory ginger sauce. Even better: It's only $1.25 per package.
This frozen meal is perfect for times when you don't want to cook and crave takeout, but also want to save some money. It also scores major points for convenience — no need to wait for takeout or delivery. You just need to heat it in the microwave, and it's ready in minutes.
That said, at only 7.5 ounces of entree per package, this is a relatively small portion. If you want to have a really filling meal, you may need two or three containers to make a full serving, bringing your meal cost to just under $4. However, considering that takeout can cost $10 to $20 or more, this is still a great alternative. You could also flesh out your meal with some steamed pork and vegetable dumplings — only $3 per pack. The chain also carries plenty of canned vegetables you could add for fiber and bulk.
Other takeout alternatives at Dollar Tree
If you think EAT! Asian Style Frozen Beef & Broccoli Noodles is the only option at Dollar Tree; think again. Bellisio Foods also makes a Frozen Chicken Lo Mein that you can grab from the frozen aisle for $1.25. It features chicken and veggies (red peppers, broccoli, and carrots) with noodles in a sesame-garlic sauce.
In addition to being convenient, what makes these frozen entrees great is that they can easily be customized. You can add extra cabbage, carrot, snow peas, bell pepper, and onion to the frozen Chicken Lo Mein for additional flavor (note: This would also work for the Beef & Broccoli Noodles). If you're looking for other ways to make your frozen meal more appealing, remove it from its package after cooking and top it with crushed Planters Original Salted Peanuts ($1.25 per bag) for extra crunch.
To complete the faux takeout experience, combine these frozen meals with other popular Dollar Tree items. For example, pair the Beef & Broccoli Noodles and the Chicken Lo Mein with a package of microwavable Eat Regal Special Jasmine Rice ($1.25 per package) or Jennifer's Garden Traditional Vegetable Spring Rolls, which come in a package of eight for $1.25.
Not craving an Asian-inspired meal? Dollar Tree also has a host of frozen Italian-inspired entrees, such as Michelina's Frozen Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken and Broccoli or Michelina's Five Cheese Ziti, for $1.25, that are also great dupes for takeout hiding in the freezer aisle. Add some cheesy garlic bread bagel bites, and you'll have a filling meal on your hands.