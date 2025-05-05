Make Your Frozen Dinner More Appealing With This One Swap
Nothing beats the convenience of a frozen meal — you pull it out of the freezer, pop it in the microwave, and within minutes, you have something warm and comforting to eat. While frozen meals have come a long way since the early days of the TV Dinner (which have since fallen out of popularity), aesthetically speaking, they leave a lot to be desired — especially if you're eating them straight from the container. However, even the most basic frozen meal can be upleveled by some thoughtful plating and easy additions. To get tips on how to zhuzh up your frozen meal, Food Republic spoke to food photographer Judy Doherty, MPS.
"Elevating the look of your meal can make all the difference, especially when you're working with frozen food," said Doherty. She explained this starts by following the cooking instructions on the box to ensure you have the ideal consistency to work with and removing your meal from its container. Next, play with the colors and textures on your plate by swapping something in when you need to.
As a rule of thumb, "Steer clear of meals made up entirely of brown or beige tones," Doherty cautioned. Instead, she encouraged people to look at what's missing from their frozen meal in terms of color and make additions accordingly. For example, she suggested combining vibrant vegetables or rainbow pasta with a neutral main dish, like frozen chicken, to instantly enhance the plate's visual appeal.
Alternatively, if you're making a frozen creamy pasta or rice dish like Food Republic favorite, Rao's Mushroom Risotto, try pairing it with steamed broccoli or a crispy, flavorful air-fried chicken breast. Plating your food in this way "adds both visual contrast and textural interest," Doherty noted.
Other ways to elevate your frozen meals
When it comes to making frozen meals feel as homemade as possible, even the best frozen lasagna could benefit from some extra attention. Judy Doherty said, "Bright, spicy condiments bring not only taste but also color, shine, and excitement to the dish." For example, adding buffalo sauce to your mac and cheese gives it a delightfully spicy kick. You could also try brushing your frozen pizza with a layer of pesto to add brightness and depth.
Additionally, use what's in your vegetable crisper or herb garden. For example, chop some fresh basil to add on top of your frozen lasagna meal or squeeze some fresh lime over your Trader Joe's Chiles Rellenos con Queso. In terms of making frozen meals feel and taste like they didn't come out of a box, Doherty explained, "Garnishing with fresh chopped herbs, citrus wedges, or a simple drizzle of sauce adds a final touch that makes the whole meal feel fresh and thoughtfully prepared." She just adds one word of caution: " Avoid adding large items that would not be eaten[,] such as chicory." These elements won't be cooked into a dish to add flavor — they'll just be unpleasant things you can't eat. Focus on edible garnishes that will immediately bring some pizzazz.