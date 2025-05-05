Make Your Frozen Dinner More Appealing With This One Swap

Nothing beats the convenience of a frozen meal — you pull it out of the freezer, pop it in the microwave, and within minutes, you have something warm and comforting to eat. While frozen meals have come a long way since the early days of the TV Dinner (which have since fallen out of popularity), aesthetically speaking, they leave a lot to be desired — especially if you're eating them straight from the container. However, even the most basic frozen meal can be upleveled by some thoughtful plating and easy additions. To get tips on how to zhuzh up your frozen meal, Food Republic spoke to food photographer Judy Doherty, MPS.

"Elevating the look of your meal can make all the difference, especially when you're working with frozen food," said Doherty. She explained this starts by following the cooking instructions on the box to ensure you have the ideal consistency to work with and removing your meal from its container. Next, play with the colors and textures on your plate by swapping something in when you need to.

As a rule of thumb, "Steer clear of meals made up entirely of brown or beige tones," Doherty cautioned. Instead, she encouraged people to look at what's missing from their frozen meal in terms of color and make additions accordingly. For example, she suggested combining vibrant vegetables or rainbow pasta with a neutral main dish, like frozen chicken, to instantly enhance the plate's visual appeal.

Alternatively, if you're making a frozen creamy pasta or rice dish like Food Republic favorite, Rao's Mushroom Risotto, try pairing it with steamed broccoli or a crispy, flavorful air-fried chicken breast. Plating your food in this way "adds both visual contrast and textural interest," Doherty noted.