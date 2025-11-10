The Grocery Store Apple Pie You Should Skip

On a crisp fall day, few things beat a warm apple pie. While they're delicious homemade, they take lots of time to prep and bake — and you could potentially encounter several common mistakes. But don't worry — you can save yourself all that fuss by heading to your grocery store and picking one right off the shelf. Just pop it in your microwave or oven, and you've got yourself a delicious treat in a matter of minutes.

However, not all grocery-brand baked goods are created equal, and to separate the wheat from the chaff, we here at Food Republic ranked seven grocery store apple pies from worst to best. Our taste tester's verdict? Skip the one from Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed range, the retailer's in-house brand. Its apple pie offering comes in at 3.5 ounces and costs only $0.85, so it's certainly good value — but that does not equate to good quality.

According to our taste tester, this pie fell short in several categories: The filling — aka the best part — was not substantial, the crust was soft and mushy, and compared to other grocery offerings, it simply did not measure up in terms of flavor and texture. With apple pie (or any pie, for that matter), it's all about the sweet, tangy filling paired with seasonal spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves. By the looks of it, Walmart may have been stingy with its apples, and aside from the fact that this creates an underwhelming bite, it can also contribute to both textural and structural issues.