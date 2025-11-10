What Is An Abscess In A Steak And Is It Safe To Eat The Meat?

If you brought a steak home and noticed an odd, pale lump within the meat, chances are it's not marbling but an abscess. Food Republic spoke to Dr. Crystal Heath, DVM and Executive Director at Our Honor, to learn more about what an abscess is and how it makes meat absolutely unsafe to eat.

Abscesses go far beyond a mistake you make when defrosting meat and are symptoms of improper cattle processing. "An abscess is a pocket of infection — a walled-off mass of pus made up of dead tissue, bacteria, and immune cells," explained Dr. Heath. Typically caused by high-grain "finishing" diets, they're a common injury cattle face, but Dr. Heath assured us that "federal inspectors are trained to identify and remove these lesions." However, if you've accidentally purchased a cut with an abscess, throw it out immediately. Symptoms of consuming such meat include nausea, fever, stomach pain, and other signs of gastrointestinal distress.

You should never attempt to remove an abscess from meat. "Even though cooking kills most bacteria, the tissue itself has undergone infection and decay, which changes its texture and chemistry," Dr. Heath said. "The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service classifies abscessed tissue as 'unwholesome' — it's not just unsightly, it's considered unfit for human consumption." Instead, the best way to avoid abscesses is to know what to look for and how to choose the perfect steak at the store.