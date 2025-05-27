The Fried Chicken Chains To Hit Up For Fresh, Never-Frozen Biscuits

People everywhere are particularly fond of crispy fried chicken and melt-in-your-mouth fluffy biscuits. Fortunately, when that craving hits for these Southern staples, you don't always have to make a mess in the kitchen double-dredging chicken and whipping up a batch of fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Instead, you can go to the numerous fast-food chains specializing in fried chicken, biscuits, and all the trimmings. Yet, not every quick-service restaurant serves fresh, never-frozen biscuits.

Some of the most popular chains like Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken haven't confirmed whether they use frozen or fresh — which can only lead us to assume it's the former. Restaurants that choose to use ready-made biscuits do so for efficiency. Because of the changing landscape in fast food, high demand has forced some restaurants to switch from freshly-made food items to frozen ones.

Thankfully, there are at least five fried chicken chains that offer freshly made biscuits daily: Bojangles, Chick-fil-A, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mrs. Winner's, and Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken.