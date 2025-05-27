The Fried Chicken Chains To Hit Up For Fresh, Never-Frozen Biscuits
People everywhere are particularly fond of crispy fried chicken and melt-in-your-mouth fluffy biscuits. Fortunately, when that craving hits for these Southern staples, you don't always have to make a mess in the kitchen double-dredging chicken and whipping up a batch of fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Instead, you can go to the numerous fast-food chains specializing in fried chicken, biscuits, and all the trimmings. Yet, not every quick-service restaurant serves fresh, never-frozen biscuits.
Some of the most popular chains like Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken haven't confirmed whether they use frozen or fresh — which can only lead us to assume it's the former. Restaurants that choose to use ready-made biscuits do so for efficiency. Because of the changing landscape in fast food, high demand has forced some restaurants to switch from freshly-made food items to frozen ones.
Thankfully, there are at least five fried chicken chains that offer freshly made biscuits daily: Bojangles, Chick-fil-A, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mrs. Winner's, and Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken.
Biscuits freshly made from scratch
Although chicken is the star of the show at Bojangles — ranking at number three on Food Republic's fried chicken chain ranking — the freshly made biscuits are more than first rate — fluffy appearance with plenty of buttery flavor. Potential diners can learn about Bojangles renowned buttermilk biscuit recipe right on the website. If anyone doubts the restaurant makes them from scratch, each location includes a window into the kitchen. Take a peek inside and see the employees in action.
Chick-fil-A, a family-owned chain, is committed to providing freshly made food using the best ingredients. Its biscuits are made fresh daily at every free-standing store. The website doesn't mention whether the biscuits sold at airports and other locations contained within other retailers are fresh or frozen.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken occupies space in convenience stores — Circle K and Walmart. The chain freshly prepares hand-breaded chicken and biscuits from scratch in almost 3,000 U.S. stores.
Mrs. Winner's Chicken & Biscuits showcases honest-to-goodness Southern fried chicken and other down-to-earth dishes. From its inception, Mrs. Winner's offered made-from-scratch biscuits, which have been described as melt-in-one's mouth by customers.
RISE Southern Biscuits & Righteous Fried Chicken has truly outstanding buttermilk biscuits made from real butter and locally milled soft wheat flour. While the company no longer makes its donuts fresh, customers can still expect biscuits to be handmade daily in-house.