How Beef On Weck Became Buffalo's Juicier, Saltier Take On The French Dip

Buffalo chicken wings are the upstate New York city's most famous culinary contribution — and part of Gordon Ramsay's ideal last meal — but Buffalo also boasts another iconic food that flies under the radar. Called beef on weck, it's a juicy and meaty sandwich beloved by locals that's a close cousin of the French dip. But unlike its famous relative, it's mostly unknown outside the region.

Beef on weck is roast beef piled on a kummelweck roll — "weck" for short — topped with horseradish sauce, with both meat and bun dipped in classic au jus. The sandwich is served with more jus for dipping. The kummelweck roll is similar to a Kaiser roll, but with pungent caraway seeds and coarse salt on top, and gets its name from the German "kummel" meaning caraway and "weck" for roll.

The origin of beef on weck is hazy, but broadly accepted lore is that German immigrant baker William Wahr came to Buffalo in the 1800s with the kummelweck recipe. From there, a popular story is that a bar owner deciding on food to sell patrons landed on roast beef sandwiches on the salt-topped rolls, hoping customers would get thirsty and drink more beer. However, local restaurant Schwabl's claims to have the original, which they've been serving for over 100 years. Whatever the true history, beef on weck was popular enough in Buffalo by 1901 that it was served at the Pan American Exposition held there that year.