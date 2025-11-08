Skip The Candy Aisle: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars Call For Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sure, you'll find many pre-packaged chocolate peanut butter candies on store shelves. Yet while such treats certainly offer tasty convenience, don't rule out crafting a homemade sweet bar instead. You'll only need three ingredients: chocolate, peanut butter, and cereal, all mixed together with no baking involved.

In addition to granting DIY satisfaction, you'll be able to fine-tune each element to your own preferences. The chocolate defines the bar's palate, so select your type — whether that's milk chocolate, very dark, or the many gradients in between. For the most balanced flavor, opt for around 70% cocoa, and remember to check if the chocolate is high quality by looking for a shiny appearance and listening for a snap.

Then, consider the equally essential peanut butter. Buy a jar of the creamy stuff — the bars will already turn out crunchy enough — and you can use the excess for peanut butter fudge, too. As with chocolate, opt for the highest-quality jar, preferably with a slight dash of salt and natural nut flavor. Finally, with the cereal, select something with a neutral flavor, so it won't outshine — or clash with — the chocolate and peanut butter. Rice puffs or krispies make a solid base.

With all three ingredients procured, the hard work's already done. Melt down the chocolate in the microwave by heating at 30-second snippets, with intermittent stirring for uniformity. Line a narrow bread pan with parchment paper, then mix in the ingredients, following an approximate ratio of four parts chocolate, three parts peanut butter, and two parts cereal. Set it in the fridge until solidified, and the mouth-watering dessert is complete.