Skip The Candy Aisle: No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars Call For Just 3 Ingredients
Sure, you'll find many pre-packaged chocolate peanut butter candies on store shelves. Yet while such treats certainly offer tasty convenience, don't rule out crafting a homemade sweet bar instead. You'll only need three ingredients: chocolate, peanut butter, and cereal, all mixed together with no baking involved.
In addition to granting DIY satisfaction, you'll be able to fine-tune each element to your own preferences. The chocolate defines the bar's palate, so select your type — whether that's milk chocolate, very dark, or the many gradients in between. For the most balanced flavor, opt for around 70% cocoa, and remember to check if the chocolate is high quality by looking for a shiny appearance and listening for a snap.
Then, consider the equally essential peanut butter. Buy a jar of the creamy stuff — the bars will already turn out crunchy enough — and you can use the excess for peanut butter fudge, too. As with chocolate, opt for the highest-quality jar, preferably with a slight dash of salt and natural nut flavor. Finally, with the cereal, select something with a neutral flavor, so it won't outshine — or clash with — the chocolate and peanut butter. Rice puffs or krispies make a solid base.
With all three ingredients procured, the hard work's already done. Melt down the chocolate in the microwave by heating at 30-second snippets, with intermittent stirring for uniformity. Line a narrow bread pan with parchment paper, then mix in the ingredients, following an approximate ratio of four parts chocolate, three parts peanut butter, and two parts cereal. Set it in the fridge until solidified, and the mouth-watering dessert is complete.
Incorporate fun ingredients into the chocolate peanut butter bar formula
The dessert's simple three-ingredient foundation welcomes variation. Start by substituting core elements, thereby modifying the predominant flavor. Replace the peanut butter with alternate options like almond, hazelnut, or even nut-less coconut butter. Alternatively, integrate solid nut pieces, say of almond, for a more textural twist. You could also consider buying a flavored chocolate — like the Lindt brand raspberry or orange — thereby pivoting the bar into fruitier territory.
Amidst the holiday season, recall the delights of peppermint bark, mixing in pulverized candy canes and a dash of peppermint extract for a cozy, wintry feel. Alternatively, go the route of flavoring with fruit, using the intensely zesty notes of candied orange to lend the bars a unique pop. Plus, you could even twist into an adult version by making a rum raisin rendition, lending the sweet an old-timey charm. Raisin baking substitutes like dried cranberries, apricots, and mangoes are also a great call.
Finally, up the complexity by enhancing the candy with another layer. Incorporate white chocolate for both a sweet and visually captivating topping, or use a graham cracker crust to create a more structural treat. Start with a cookie base, add a layer of peanut butter, then a layer of cereal, and finally pour on melted chocolate. Finish with a sprinkle of high-quality salt, and enjoy — odds are, your rendition will beat out a store-bought option.